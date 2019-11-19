Residents have several options to dispose of live Christmas trees

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Christmas tree recycling 12-31-18 (3) Shelby County accepts live Christmas trees at four locations, including Heardmont Park in north Shelby County, from Dec. 26 until the first few days of January.

If you put up a live Christmas tree this year and are wondering what to do with it when Christmas is over, you have several options.

One option for people in Hoover single-family residences is to put the tree out by the road, next to your garbage bin, for pickup by Santek, the city’s waste hauler, said Robin Mangino, administrative services supervisor for the Hoover Public Works Department.

Another option is to take the tree to the parking lot on Municipal Lane directly across the street from the Hoover Lake House at 300 Municipal Lane. A couple of years ago, Alabama Power would pick up the trees and use them for fish habitat enhancement in lakes, but the power company no longer does that, she said.

Starting last year, the city began taking the trees to Santek’s landfill in Mt. Olive, where Santek would set them aside in a separate debris pile, Mangino said. “They generally mulch a lot of that,” she said.

Shelby County also accepts live Christmas trees at four locations, including the parking lot at Heardmont Park off Alabama 119, from Dec. 26 until the first few days of January.

Those trees are taken to the Shelby County landfill, where they are ground up into wood waste and used to help with erosion control on slopes on county rights of way, said Trey Gauntt, the county’s manager of facilities and general services.

The Birmingham Zoo also accepts live trees and chips them into mulch for use around the zoo. The trees are accepted there during the zoo’s normal business hours from Christmas through early January