Requirements to run for mayor or city council

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Voting Polls The polls opened in Alabama for Super Tuesday on March 3, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

While the COVID-19 outbreak has the Alabama League of Municipalities considering asking for a delay in this year’s city elections, the elections are still set for Aug. 25 as of press time.

Any Hoover resident can run for mayor or one of the seven at-large council seats. There are no geographic districts, but council candidates must choose one of the seven places to specifically seek.

Anyone who wants to run for one of those positions can file qualifying papers with the city clerk on July 7, and will have until 5 p.m. on July 21 to do so.

Candidates must also file a statement of economic interests with the Alabama Ethics Commission no more than five days after they file qualifying papers with the city clerk in order to have their name on the ballot. That is, unless the candidate already has a current statement of economic interests on file with the Ethics Commission.

On the statement of economic interests, elected officials and candidates are required to list their sources of income for themselves and family members, amounts of income from each source, real estate holdings, debts and whether they perform professional or consulting services for various entities.

Candidates also must file a notice establishing their principal campaign committee with the probate judge in the county in which the office is sought, either by five days after they filed qualifying papers or five days after raising or spending more than $1,000.

Candidates are not allowed to spend money on their campaign, except through the principal campaign committee and must report the source of all contributions greater than $100 and expenditures of more than $100.

Candidates had until May 25 to establish residency in a city in order to be on the ballot for that city’s municipal election. Also, residents must establish residency in a city by July 26 in order to vote in that city’s municipal election.

Aug. 20 is the last day to apply for a regular absentee ballot, and Aug. 24 is the last day to apply for an emergency absentee ballot.

For more information about municipal elections, visit the Alabama League of Municipalities website at alalm.org.