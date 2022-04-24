Republican candidates for governor to speak Wednesday in Hoover

The Republican Women of the South is holding a forum for Republican candidates for Alabama governor this Wednesday, April 27, at the Hoover Country Club.

The forum is scheduled to take place during a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The club said it invited all nine of the Republican candidates seeking the governor’s seat, and, according to an email newsletter sent out by the club, candidates Lindy Blanchard, Tim James, Donald Trent Jones and Dave Thomas plan to be there, as well as a representative for Gov. Kay Ivey. Other candidates on the ballot are Lew Burdette, Stacy George, Dean Odle and Dean Young.

The Republican Women of the South welcomes anyone wanting to stay up on what’s happening in Alabama and Republican politics and is interested in working to elect Republican candidates, the group said. The club meets on the third Wednesday of each month except June and July.

Anyone interested in attending may email Marilyn Waggoner at marilynwaggoner@att.net to make a reservation. The cost to attend the luncheon is $25. The deadline is 10 a.m. Monday, April 25.