Renaissance Ross Bridge, Full Moon BBQ, Perfect Game honored in tourism awards

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau

Tourism generated a record $2.62 billion in economic impact across the Greater Birmingham region in 2025, and several Hoover-area businesses and attractions were recognized for helping drive that success.

The figures were announced during the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau Annual Meeting, which highlighted tourism’s role in supporting jobs, local businesses and tax revenue throughout Jefferson County.

Among the organizations honored was Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa, which received the Hotel & Staff of the Year award. The Hoover resort continues to attract visitors through its golf, lodging and event offerings.

Perfect Game USA, which regularly hosts events at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, was recognized as Sports Event or Organization of the Year for its impact on sports tourism in the area.

Full Moon BBQ, headquartered on Lorna Road in Hoover, earned the title of Restaurant of the Year. The longtime local restaurant chain remains a popular dining destination for residents and visitors alike.

The Birmingham Zoo also received recognition as Attraction of the Year during the event.

According to the report, the Greater Birmingham region welcomed approximately 4.17 million overnight visitors in 2025 and supported more than 53,700 tourism-related jobs.