Amwaste will operate normal garbage pickup services and schedules on Juneteenth (Thursday, June 19) and July 4 this year, officials for the city of Hoover said.

That means there will be no schedule changes for garbage pickup this week or the week of the Fourth of the July holiday, including the days of the holidays.