Regions Tradition returns with earlier spring start

× Expand Photo courtesy of Eventive Sports Golfers make their way to the 18th green during the 2025 Regions Tradition golf tournament at Greystone Golf and Country Club.

The annual Regions Tradition golf tournament is coming back to Greystone Golf & Country Club a little earlier this year, with festivities set to take place April 29 to May 3.

As usual, the tournament — one of five major championships on the PGA Tour Champions men’s professional senior golf tour — will be a weeklong community celebration, with proceeds going to Children’s of Alabama.

“We’re two weeks earlier than usual this year due to a quirk in the calendar,” said Regions Tradition tournament director George Shaw. “That might provide some nice relief from the heat for what is going to be an event with something for everyone as always.”

High on the event list again will be the Drummond Company Celebrity Pro-Am, with gates opening for fans at 7 a.m. on April 29. Big names on this year’s list include Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer and new Auburn football coach Alex Golesh. Also on hand will be NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, country music star Riley Green, Alabama coaching legend Nick Saban and Auburn and Alabama basketball coaches Steven Pearl and Nate Oats, among many others.

“A lot of PGA Tour events don’t even open the gates for their pro-am,” Shaw said. “But we have so many big names and ours is so popular that it’s one of the true gems of the tournament. We make it a community event, and that’s a little different.”

Other than the early start, the schedule is very similar to years past. Competition will take place April 30 to May 3 with gates opening at 9 a.m. each day. As always, the roster is a who’s-who list of golf’s biggest names, including legends such as Ernie Els, Stewart Cink, Davis Love III, John Daly and Vijay Singh.

Another of this year’s biggest attractions will be a concert by the rock band Blues Traveler, which is famous for hits like “Run-Around” and “Hook.” That event will take place after Saturday’s competition, around 4 p.m.

“We’ve always had concerts after play,” Shaw said. “But Blues Traveler, which is probably one of the biggest acts we’ve had, has generated a lot of attention. We expect a big crowd for that show.”

Shaw described the tournament as a “big community event,” which draws fans from all around the South. Other events will include the Lady’s Long Drive Test after Friday’s competition, and there could always be a surprise pop-up show from Green, whose hits include “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” and “There Was This Girl.”

“It’s a big party for a good cause, raising some money for Children’s,” Shaw said. “There’s a reason people look so forward to it every year — it’s just that good.”

Tickets are available at tixr.com, with grounds tickets — good for any one day — starting at $33.91. Children 15 and younger will get in free with a ticketed adult. Retired and active military will get in free with a valid military ID. Live coverage will be featured on the Golf Channel each day.

More information is available at regionstradition.com.