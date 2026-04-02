Red, White and Blue Formal Ball for Joyful Noise Foundation set for April 17

× Expand Image courtesy of Joyful Noise Foundation The Red, White and Blue Formal Ball, a benefit for Miss Hoover 2026 Ali Mims' Joyful Noise Foundation, is scheduled for Friday, April 17, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama.

Miss Hoover 2026 Ali Mims, her Joyful Noise Foundation and the city of Hoover are sponsoring a Red, White and Blue Formal Ball on Friday, April 17, at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover.

The event is designed to raise money for the Joyful Noise Foundation, which provides musical instruments for students in special needs classrooms. A $30,000 donation from the Sandlin Foundation for Kids & Kindness last year enabled the foundation to provide instruments for all special needs classrooms in Hoover City Schools, but Mims wants to expand her efforts to schools statewide.

The Red, White and Blue Formal Ball will be held in the Hyatt Regency’s ballroom from 6 to 9 p.m., with a cocktail hour beginning at 6 p.m. and the dinner starting at 7 p.m. Musical entertainment for the black-tie event will be provided by Evan Riley, a 12-year-old girl from Chelsea who has 5 million followers on her social channels and whose singing videos have been viewed online more than 500 million times worldwide, Mims said.

Tickets cost $125 apiece, and sponsorship tables for eight people are available at prices ranging from $2,000 to $20,000. As of April 2, at least 150 to 200 people are expected, but tickets are still on sale, Mims said. To buy tickets or for more information, go to alijoyfulnoise.com.