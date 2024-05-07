Red Rocks Worship team coming to The Station Church Saturday

× Expand Photo from Red Rocks Worship Red Rocks Worship is the music ministry team from Red Rocks Church, a multi-campus congregation based in Denver.

The music ministry team from Red Rocks Church, a multi-campus congregation based in Denver, is coming to The Station Church in Bessemer this Saturday, May 11, as part of its Good Plans Tour.

The main worship time will be at 7 p.m., but there also will be early admission at 5:15 p.m. for a question-and-answer session and acoustic worship set with the team at 5:15 p.m.

Tickets are $25 ($10 for groups of 10 or more) for the 7 p.m. time or $49 for early admission. A Red Rocks Worship T-shirt is included with early admission. For tickets, go to thestationchurch.org/events.

The Station Church is at 6270 Park South Drive in Bessemer, just off the Morgan Road exit of Interstate 459.