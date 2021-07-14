Red Cross to hold blood drive at Finley Center to relieve severe shortage

The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Monday, July 19, to help relieve a severe blood shortage.

The blood drive will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Red Cross officials say they are working around the clock to meet extraordinary blood needs of hospitals and patients.

People who donate at the Finley Center Monday will be emailed a $10 Amazon gift card and be entered into a chance to win $5,000 worth of gasoline.

Donors can make appointments at redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor keyword “Hoover” in the search box.