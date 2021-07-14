Red Cross to hold blood drive at Finley Center to relieve severe shortage

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Boots vs Badges 2019 6 The American Red Cross held a Boots vs. Badges blood drive at the Hoover Public Safety Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The Hoover police and fire departments competed to see who could draw the most blood donors there.

The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Monday, July 19, to help relieve a severe blood shortage.

The blood drive will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Red Cross officials say they are working around the clock to meet extraordinary blood needs of hospitals and patients.

People who donate at the Finley Center Monday will be emailed a $10 Amazon gift card and be entered into a chance to win $5,000 worth of gasoline.

Donors can make appointments at redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor keyword “Hoover” in the search box.