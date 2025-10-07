Recently sold homes in Hoover - October 2025

ADDRESS: 518 Castlebridge Lane

BED/BATH: 5/4.5

SQUARE FOOTAGE: 5,918 sq. ft.

NEIGHBORHOOD: Greystone Founders

LIST PRICE: $1,295,000

SALE PRICE: $1,225,000

ADDRESS: 3036 Blackridge South Blvd.

BED/BATH: 4/3

SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,286 sq. ft.

NEIGHBORHOOD: Blackridge

LIST PRICE: $719,252

SALE PRICE: $710,000

ADDRESS: 137 Southview Drive

BED/BATH: 4/4.5 halves

SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,803 sq. ft.

NEIGHBORHOOD: South Pointe

LIST PRICE: $515,000

SALE PRICE: $508,000

ADDRESS: 1902 Buttercup Drive

BED/BATH: 3/2

SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,943 sq. ft.

NEIGHBORHOOD: Green Valley

LIST PRICE: $369,000

SALE PRICE: $372,000

ADDRESS: 2109 Chapel Road

BED/BATH: 2/1

SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,219 sq. ft.

NEIGHBORHOOD: Bluff Park

LIST PRICE: $325,000

SALE PRICE: $325,000

ADDRESS: 2276 Rockcreek Trail

BED/BATH: 3/2

SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,512 sq. ft.

NEIGHBORHOOD: Martinwood

LIST PRICE: $275,000

SALE PRICE: $235,000