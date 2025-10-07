Recently sold homes in Hoover - October 2025

518 Castlebridge Lane
ADDRESS: 518 Castlebridge Lane
BED/BATH: 5/4.5
SQUARE FOOTAGE: 5,918 sq. ft.
NEIGHBORHOOD: Greystone Founders
LIST PRICE: $1,295,000
SALE PRICE: $1,225,000
3036 Blackridge South Blvd.
ADDRESS: 3036 Blackridge South Blvd.
BED/BATH: 4/3
SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,286 sq. ft.
NEIGHBORHOOD: Blackridge
LIST PRICE: $719,252
SALE PRICE: $710,000
137 Southview Drive
ADDRESS: 137 Southview Drive
BED/BATH: 4/4.5 halves
SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,803 sq. ft.
NEIGHBORHOOD: South Pointe
LIST PRICE: $515,000
SALE PRICE: $508,000
1902 Buttercup Drive
ADDRESS: 1902 Buttercup Drive
BED/BATH: 3/2
SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,943 sq. ft.
NEIGHBORHOOD: Green Valley
LIST PRICE: $369,000
SALE PRICE: $372,000
2109 Chapel Road
ADDRESS: 2109 Chapel Road
BED/BATH: 2/1
SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,219 sq. ft.
NEIGHBORHOOD: Bluff Park
LIST PRICE: $325,000
SALE PRICE: $325,000
ADDRESS: 2276 Rockcreek Trail
2276 Rockcreek Trail
BED/BATH: 3/2
SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,512 sq. ft.
NEIGHBORHOOD: Martinwood
LIST PRICE: $275,000
SALE PRICE: $235,000