RC3 students refurbished cannon for American Village

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Students at the Riverchase Career Connection Center recently completed a restoration project for American Village, refurbishing a historic cannon and carriage ahead of America’s upcoming 250th anniversary celebration.

Under the direction of carpentry instructor Bill Vanderwilt, students spent months restoring the carriage as part of a school project tied to the nation’s semiquincentennial observance.

American Village staff picked up the completed cannon and carriage from the school on May 1. The restored display was placed near Concord Bridge at American Village in Montevallo.

Students researched Revolutionary War history and studied how cannons and carriages were constructed and used during the War for Independence. The project also included historical research into paint colors, leading students to select “French blue,” the color ordered by George Washington for cannon carriages in 1780 after France entered the war.

American Village provided materials including wood and paint, while RC3 students completed the restoration work themselves.

The project also included an unexpected moment when a cannon ball fell from the barrel during the restoration process, briefly raising concerns that the cannon might still be loaded. School officials later confirmed the object was actually a painted ball bearing used for demonstration purposes.

Because cedar wood was used in the restoration rather than traditional oak, the cannon will remain a display piece only and will not be operational.

School and American Village leaders said the project gave students a unique opportunity to combine hands-on craftsmanship with historical education while contributing to Alabama’s preparations for the nation’s 250th birthday celebration.