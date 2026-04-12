Rain barrel workshop teaches water conservation techniques

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover Public Library

Hoover Public Library will host a Rain Barrel Workshop sponsored by Hoover Parks and Recreation on Sunday, April 26, from 1-2:30 p.m. at Fleming Park under the pavilion at Stadium Trace.

Reilly Farrell, stormwater education and training coordinator for Jefferson County, will lead the session, covering the benefits of rainwater collection and practical ways to incorporate rain barrels into home landscaping.

Attendees will learn installation basics and how to use collected rainwater effectively. As part of the program, the Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District will provide 55-gallon rain barrels, with 10 to be given away as door prizes to registered participants.

Registration is available at events.hooverlibrary.org/event/15337581.