Metro Roundup: With community support, Birmingham Zoo works through pandemic

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Guests watch Bulwagi, the oldest African elephant at The Birmingham Zoo, as he forages for grass in the habitat March 10. In March of last year, the zoo was forced to close its doors to the public as the coronavirus pandemic led to worldwide shutdowns. The zoo slowly reopened in June with limited capacity.

The 10-week closure The Birmingham Zoo experienced during the spring of 2020 — typically its busiest season — sharply reduced the facility’s revenue for the year.

In addition, attendance suffered even after the zoo reopened in June while following strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

By the end of 2020, the zoo was facing an operating loss of $2.7 million for the year, said Karen Carroll, vice president of development.

“On an operational level, this is the most challenging thing I’ve been through,” Chris Pfefferkorn — the zoo’s president and CEO — told Iron City Ink last year.

Even his 30 years working at zoos couldn’t prepare Pfefferkorn for the pandemic, he said recently.

“It’s not something you take classes for or read in a book,” he said.

At press time, the zoo is still unable to open all of its attractions, attendance and revenue are still down, and zoo officials say the zoo could face a budget deficit of $1.5 million for 2021.

The facility still seeks to raise extra money to cover its fixed costs and kicked off its spring fundraising campaign, called “Wild About Wildlife,” on April 14.

Of course, there are lots of positives for the zoo.

Pfefferkorn is exceptionally proud of the people he works with.

“I always felt like we had a great staff, but to see them actually step up and rise to the challenge was so incredible to see,” he said. “This has been a team effort getting through the pandemic.

“Everybody at the zoo had been pulling together to watch our expenses and come up with ideas for revenue generation,” Pfefferkorn said.

The people of Birmingham have stepped up with donations.

Community support for the zoo has always been “phenomenal,” Pfefferkorn said. “But our community has knocked it out of the park during the pandemic.”

In addition, attendance has increased recently, giving zoo officials hope things could return to normal as the pandemic eases.

Pfefferkorn is also passionate about the zoo’s quality and its importance to the area.

“Great communities have great zoos, and Birmingham is a great community that has a great zoo,” he said.

THE SHUTDOWN

The zoo closed due to the pandemic in March 2020, just before spring break. The facility began a phased reopening in June.

The zoo had already lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in ticket sales and other revenue.

In addition, the facility has fixed costs, including the need to feed and care for its animals. About 550 animals of 180 species live at the zoo, including sea lions, zebras, rhinos and endangered species from six continents.

It costs The Birmingham Zoo about $30,000 per day to operate the facility even while closed to the public.

The zoo also had a staff of more than 60 animal care professionals and veterinary and nutrition staff to carry on the facility’s essential work. The zoo was eventually forced to lay off five employees.

“That really hurt,” Pfefferkorn said. “In comparison to a lot of other companies it was a low number, but we’re not a big staff compared to some places. We know each other. “

The zoo announced in July it would reduce its daily operating hours from seven days a week to five due to lower-than-expected attendance after the facility reopened.

At press time, the zoo remained closed on Mondays and Tuesdays to save on expenses, Pfefferkorn said. A few of the rides and exhibits are also closed.

“We are about 85% open, if you had to assign a number to it,” Pfefferkorn said.

Pfefferkorn expressed pride that his staff, despite the pandemic, has maintained its usual high level of animal care with no drop-off.

The animals “received the best care possible,” he said. “That is our number-one priority, no matter what happens with our budget.”

RAISING MONEY

In late April 2020, the zoo established the Emergency Animal Fund and began soliciting donations. The fund helps the zoo feed its animals.

In November, the zoo announced the “Feed Your Animals” fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $780,000 by Jan. 31 to support the fund.

The Zoo received $390,000 in matching gifts, including $250,000 from Protective Life.

“We raised the full $780,000,” Pfefferkorn said.

The fundraising goal for the zoo’s spring campaign is $200,000, according to a zoo news release.

ATTENDANCE UP

A good recent sign for the zoo has been steadily increasing attendance since the beginning of 2021.

“We are up over 60 percent,” Pfefferkorn said. “Folks are coming out to the zoo. I think we have shown people it’s a safe place.”

However — while predictions about 2021 are difficult to make — zoo officials are only expecting about 75% of their normal attendance for the year, he said.

“We will see how it goes and how people respond to getting out as the pandemic continues to decline,” Pfefferkorn said. “We have had some great days, and our hope is that this continues.”

Zoo officials are also expecting reduced income this year, due the loss of ticket sales and revenue from rides, food and the gift shop.

“We’ve also seen a decrease in the funding we receive from the city of Birmingham and other surrounding municipalities,” Pfefferkorn said.

The bottom line is that the zoo will continue to raise money, Pfefferkorn said.

The facility’s full financial recovery will likely take “several years,” he said. “I don’t think this is an overnight thing”.

'NOT JUST A JOB'

Pfefferkorn became CEO and president of the Zoo in 2018, replacing Dr. William Foster, who retired. He also loves the facility. “That’s where my heart is,” he said.

“This zoo is everything to me,” Pfefferkorn said. “This is not just a job. I believe in Birmingham, and I believe in The Birmingham Zoo and our mission, and I believe in the people that are there and I believe that we make a difference for those animals and for wildlife outside the zoo and for people — with education and guest experiences.”

The zoo is typically a large visitor attraction, drawing approximately 600,000 people annually, or roughly 12,000 per week, according to officials.

The zoo has an annual economic impact of about $28 million in the metro area, said Pfefferkorn, citing a study the zoo commissioned in recent years.

INFORMATION

The zoo, located at 2630 Cahaba Road, is operating at reduced hours Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and at limited capacity. Attendees are also given one-way passes to tour the facility.

All guests are required to follow the facility’s safety guidelines, including face coverings for those ages 6 and older.

Visitors are asked to purchase tickets online at the zoo’s website to help minimize contact with zoo staff.

For updates, to become a member or to make a donation, go to birminghamzoo.com.