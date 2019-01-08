Public hearing set this Thursday for Hoover comprehensive plan

× 1 of 9 Expand Image courtesy of city of Hoover Hoover strategic development 10-4-18 This map shows areas where the city might focus on redevelopment, including the city center around the Riverchase Galleria and town centers around Hoover Court, Lorna Road and Meadowbrook Corporate Park. × 2 of 9 Expand Image courtesy of city of Hoover Galleria concept plan 10-4-18 This is a conceptual plan for the Riverchase Galleria campus, that includes potential repdevelopment of the Sears and J.C. Penney anchor store sites, many multi-story buildings along a newly designed Galleria Circle and the replacement of expansive parking lots with three more parking decks. × 3 of 9 Expand Image courtesy of city of Hoover Meadowbrook Tech Village 10-4-18 This conceptual plan shows a potential redevelopment for Meadowbrook Corporate Park along U.S. 280, as outlined in the city of Hoover's proposed comprehensive plan. × 4 of 9 Expand Image courtesy of city of Hoover Lorna Road town center concept 10-4-18 This map shows a conceptual plan for redevelopment of land along Lorna Road just north of Interstate 459, including a mixed-use town center on the east side of Lorna Road, shown in orange, and new single-family residential replacing two apartment complexes on the west side of Lorna Road, shown in yellow. × 5 of 9 Expand Image courtesy of city of Hoover Lorna Road town center sketch 10-4-18 This conceptual plan shows a potential redevelopment plan for land along Lorna Road, just north of Interstate 459. It includes a mixed-use town center with multi-story buildings on the west side of Lorna Road and a new residential development to replace two apartment complexes on the west side of Lorna Road, shown in yellow. × 6 of 9 Expand Image courtesy of city of Hoover I-459 Ala 150 interchange sketch The city of Hoover's proposed comprehensive plan includes ideas for future development near the intersection of Interstate 459 and Alabama 150. The top image shows the current area on the southwest side of the interchange, while the sketch below shows the Stadium Trace Village shopping center already under construction, potential hospital or office development next to Stadium Trace Village and a potential flyover exit to get to the hospital/office site and provide an alternate road link to Trace Crossings. × 7 of 9 Expand Image courtesy of city of Hoover Hoover annexation value 10-4-18 This map shows the annexation value of land near the city of Hoover, Alabama, as outlined in the city's proposed comprehensive plan. The city limits are in medium blue. Land with high annexation value is in dark blue, while land with medium annexation value is in purple and land with low annexation value is in pink. Other municipalities are shown in gray. × 8 of 9 Expand Image courtesy of city of Hoover Hoover growth strategy 10-4-18 This map shows the general growth strategy for the city of Hoover, Alabama, as outlined in the city's proposed comprehensive plan. × 9 of 9 Expand Image courtesy of city of Hoover Hoover future land use 10-4-18 This map shows future proposed land uses for property in or near the city limits of Hoover, Alabama, as outline in the city's proposed comprehensive plan. Prev Next

Hoover residents, business owners and others have a chance to provide more input on the city’s proposed comprehensive plan this Thursday night at a public hearing scheduled by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

The plan, which has been in the development stage for more than a year, calls for the city to transform itself from a suburban, sprawling bedroom community with a strong retail base into more of an urban center that promotes denser development of the city center and a diversified economy.

It includes conceptual recommendations for dramatic changes to the Riverchase Galleria, Meadowbrook Corporate Park and older parts of Hoover along U.S. 31 and Lorna Road, as well as other areas.

In community meetings and surveys, Hoover residents said they enjoy great amenities and city services, but identified numerous challenges they must address for the city to reach its full potential.

Among those challenges were increased traffic, stresses on the city school system, declining older parts of the city, threats to city revenue streams, the lack of a clear identity and the need for a comprehensive growth strategy.

Like many suburban communities in the United States, Hoover has grown mostly with sprawling new subdivisions with single-family detached homes and strip shopping centers with large parking lots on major commercial corridors, highly dependent on people driving individual vehicles from place to place.

SHIFT IN STRATEGY

But the comprehensive plan developed by Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato’s administration, with much input from the community, calls for a shift in development strategy.

The plan seeks to preserve existing neighborhoods, but wants to restrain growth on the outer edges of the city limits. People are concerned that outward growth has put a strain on city services and schools, so city leaders are proposing to restrict development on the outskirts to larger estate residential lots and to preserve open spaces there.

Instead, the focus would be on redeveloping older areas of town that are showing their age and allowing in-fill development in areas that previously were passed over but closer to the heart of the city, City Planner Mac Martin said.

That way, the city can more efficiently provide city services, such as police and fire protection and other amenities, instead of having to spread those services out over greater distances and further burden city coffers, Martin said.

Some of those vacant pockets include land on the south side of Interstate 459 between the Patton Creek shopping center and Preserve Parkway, land near the intersection of I-459 and Alabama 150, and commercial land along Alabama 119, Martin said.

There also are pockets of unincorporated land along I-459 and Alabama 150 that are deemed desirable for annexation due to their potential use as employment and mixed-use centers, he said.

Potential redevelopment areas include Meadowbrook Corporate Park and older shopping centers and apartment complexes along U.S. 31 and Lorna Road, all of which would be targeted as new “town centers” with much more densely-developed multi-story mixed-use buildings similar to the SoHo development in downtown Homewood.

The idea is to eliminate the sprawling parking lots in favor of parking decks and replace strip centers with walkable mixed-use centers that put homes in close proximity to retail, office and entertainment offerings, Martin said.

The Riverchase Galleria, in particular, is targeted for significant redevelopment as Hoover’s downtown “city center.” It would have a new “main street” look around the mall, with multi-story buildings right up against both sides of the road, as you might see in a traditional urban downtown.

The 188-page comprehensive plan covers a multitude of other topics, including potential road improvements, public transit, protection of natural resources, public safety, library services, arts and culture, parks and recreation, health and wellness, the creation of special districts, and economic development.

PLAN DEVELOPMENT

City leaders for more than a year have been working to develop the plan to give the city direction over the next 20 years. Martin unveiled a draft of the plan at the Hoover Municipal Center on Oct. 4 and went over it again in meetings at Bluff Park United Methodist Church on Oct. 30 and Greystone Elementary School on Nov. 7.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission originally scheduled a public hearing on the plan for Nov. 8 but later postponed it to Dec. 6 and then until this Thursday, Jan. 10. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in the William J. Billingsley Council Chambers at the Hoover Municipal Center at 100 Municipal Lane.

Martin said he will give a brief overview of the plan, much shorter than previous presentations, and allow plenty of time for public comments. The Planning and Zoning Commission is not expected to vote on the plan Thursday, Martin said.

Instead, planning commissioners will take time to consider public comments. Planning commissioners also will have an opportunity to ask questions and recommend any changes they desire to see in the plan. Any vote to consider adoption of the plan likely will come a later date, Martin said.

The Planning and Zoning Commission is the entity set up by state law to adopt comprehensive plans, he said. The plan is not forwarded to the Hoover City Council for final approval, though council members have been encouraged to be involved in the process, he said.

The full plan is available for review at futurehoover.com.