Public building closing schedule for Christmas, New Year holidays

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. The Hoover Public Safety Center shines with Christmas trees and lights in December 2017.

Public buildings and services around Hoover have a variety of closing schedules for the Christmas and New Year holidays:

► Hoover Municipal Center and city offices in the Hoover Public Safety Center: Closed Monday, Dec. 24, for Christmas Eve and Tuesday, Dec. 25, for Christmas Day; also closed Monday, Dec. 31, for New Year’s Eve and Tuesday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day.

► Hoover Public Library: Closed Sunday, Dec. 23, through Tuesday, Dec. 25, for Christmas; also closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

► Hoover Recreation Center: Open 8 a.m. to noon on Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day; open 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 26; open 8 a.m. to noon on New Year’s Eve; closed New Year’s Day.

► Jefferson County offices (including Hoover satellite office): Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

► Shelby County offices (including Inverness license office): Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

► Alabama Department of Revenue Jefferson-Shelby Taxpayer Service Center at Hoover Public Safety Center: Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

► Aldridge Gardens: Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

► Hoover City Schools: Closed to students Dec. 21 through Jan. 6; teachers return for workday Friday, Jan. 4; students return Monday, Jan. 7.

► Garbage and recycling: Both garbage and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day from the normal schedule Dec. 25-28 and Jan. 1-4.