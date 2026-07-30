Professional bull riding returns to Hoover Met for one-night event

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bulls at the Ballpark

Professional bull riding returns to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 8, as "Bulls at the Ballpark" brings the top 35 competitors from the PBR RAM Challenger Series to the city for a night of rodeo entertainment.

Gates open at 6 p.m., with the competition beginning at 7:30 p.m. The event is expected to last approximately two to two and a half hours.

Fans can choose between general admission seating, available on a first-come, first-served basis, or reserved Gold Buckle seats. Parking is included with every ticket, and children ages 4 and younger are admitted free.

In addition to the bull riding competition, concessions, including alcoholic beverages, and event merchandise will be available throughout the evening.

The event will be held at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway. Tickets are available online at bullsattheballpark.com/collections/2026-bulls-at-the-ballpark.