Printmaker Debra Riffe of Birmingham wins top award at 2019 Bluff Park Art Show

Printmaker Debra Riffe of Birmingham, Alabama, at left, chats with Becky Suttle of the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Riffe won the top award at the show. This print by Debra Riffe of Birmingham, Alabama, won the top award at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Printmaker Debra Riffe won the top prize at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Carla Aleman puts an octopus on the face of Marley Suttle at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Judy Mathis of the McCalla community, checks out these metal creations of Henry Cesneros at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. These metal creations by Henry Ceseneros were for sale at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. John Canada provides music for guests at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Norman Morgan, of Owens Crossroads, Alabama, works on some jewelry at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Taeh Gordon and Sam Tillis of Hoover, Alabama, eat chicken from the Eugene's Chicken food truck at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, as Josie, the dog, watches. People browse through the artwork at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Reed Hilton of Hoover, Alabama, tries on a hat at artist Melanie Poole's booth at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Adam Peck of Mountain Brook, Alabama, his sister-in-law Sarah McCormick and dog Millie browse among the artwork at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Joy Baker of the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, at left, and her parents, Barbara and Frank Roberta of the Huffman community in Birmingham, Alabama, sit down and listen to music with Jackson (the dog) at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Bluff Park Art Association President Greg Waters begins to call out award winners at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Bluff Park Art Association President Greg Waters, at right, hands out the popular vote award to painter Ahmad Austin of Alabaster, Alabama, at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Bluff Park Art Association President Greg Waters, at right, hands out the top award at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, to Birmingham printmaker Debra Riffe on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Chris Richardson, an axe maker from the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, stands in his booth at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. People browse through the artwork at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Lauren McCormick of the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, tries her hand at painting at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Ever Powell, at left, and Ella Martinez, both of the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, make Play-Doh creations at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. People wait in line the City Bowls food truck at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Cherie Johnson of the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, checks out the photography of Butch Oglesby at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Christmas ornaments by Jeanne Mahan hang on display at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Essie Ebrahimi of Montevallo, Alabama, moves some of his woodwork pieces out of direct sunlight at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. T-shirts for the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show hang up for sale at the show in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Sculptures by Royal Miree of Birmingham, Alabama, are displayed at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Barbara Wallace a member of the Bluff Park Art Association board of directors from Vestavia Hills, Alabama, checks out ceramic work by Christopher Greenman of Montgomery, Alabama, at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. People check out jewelry and other creations by Steve Smith of Camp Creek Creations in Cropwell, Alabama, at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Debra Riffe, a printmaker from Birmingham, won the top award at the 2019 Bluff Park Art Show on Saturday, out of the 140 artists who participated this year.

Riffe’s winning piece, which now goes into the Bluff Park Art Association’s permanent collection, shows a person with the bottom half of their face obscured by a design.

She said she created the black-and-white image, which she calls “st. clair,” in May after teaching an 18-week printmaking class at the state’s St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.

It demonstrates her feeling of what life was like for the men in the prison, she said.

“It’s like nobody is listening, nobody hears anyone talking,” Riffe said. “In that facility, you don’t have a voice. … It just affected me emotionally.”

This was Riffe’s second time to win the top award at the Bluff Park Art Show. She also won in 2012.

Riffe is a native of Tupelo, Mississippi and earned her bachelor’s degree from Howard University’s College of Fine Arts in Washington, D.C. She has been a professional graphic designer and illustrator for more than 30 years.

She previously won a grant from The Cultural Alliance of Birmingham and in August of 2018 partnered with Starbucks Corp. to create a 22-foot-wide mural for one of the company’s coffee shops. Her block prints are on display at numerous places, including the Freedom Rides Museum at the historic Greyhound bus station in Montgomery, Dillard University in New Orleans, Athens State University in Athens, Indian Springs School and Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham.

This year, Riffe was one of 10 artists to win awards at the Bluff Park Art show. The artists came from 11 states and used all kinds of mediums, including painting, glass, clay, digital imaging, jewelry, metalwork, photography, woodworking, fiber, sculptures, printmaking and mixed media.

Angie Dodson, who moved to Alabama from Washington, D.C., about a year ago to become the director of the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, served as the judge for this year’s show and said it was the most fun.

“It was my opportunity to get a handle on what’s happening artwise in Alabama and the Southeast, and this show absolutely delivered on that promise,” Dodson said. “I’ve walked away with a better understanding of who’s doing what and who I need to be paying attention to going forward.”

Greg Waters, president of the Bluff Park Art Association, said everything went really well for the show’s 56th year.

“We had a great turnout. The weather was great, aside from it being scorching hot,” Waters said. “We got a lot of positive feedback from attendees and artists.”

Frank and Barbara Roberta, who live in the Huffman community in Birmingham, said their daughter, who lives in Bluff Park, and others have been telling them about the Bluff Park Art Show for a long time, and they finally decided to come this year.

“We’re glad we did,” Frank Roberta said. “The music is really good, and the food was excellent. Just the whole atmosphere out here is laid back and fun.”

Barbara Roberta said she just likes to look at the art and get ideas. “I may not be able to afford a lot of it, but I like to look and dream,” she said.

Most of the artists had participated in the show before, but for more than 50 of them, it was their first time, Waters said.

The crowd was heavier in the morning and thinned out some in the afternoon, organizers said. In addition to having a chance to browse through and purchase artwork, attendees also listened to music by Ashley Vourlotis in the morning and John Canada in the afternoon.

Children had a chance to do hands-on art activities for $10 per hour, with money going to the Shades Mountain Woman’s Club. Food was available for purchase from City Bowls, Eugene’s Hot Chicken, G.R.’s Smokehouse, Pazzo Pizza, Repicci’s Italian Ice & Gelato, Rooski’s, Bruster’s Ice Cream, Urban Pops and a bake sale by women from Bluff Park United Methodist Church.

Here is the complete list of the awards given out this year, the winners and the type of art for which they won: