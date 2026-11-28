× Expand Image courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic School. Prince of Peace Catholic School in Hoover has been named one of 23 inaugural NCEA Catholic Schools of Distinction for 2027.

Prince of Peace Catholic School in Hoover has been named a 2027 NCEA Catholic School of Distinction, one of 23 schools nationwide selected for the inaugural award from the National Catholic Educational Association.

The school completed an application and evaluation process that measured academic growth, Catholic identity, governance and operational vitality. The NCEA describes the honor as recognizing schools that serve as models of Catholic education, integrating faith across school life while showing measurable growth in learning and sound stewardship of resources.

"Please join me in congratulating our principal, Connie Angstadt, and our wonderful faculty and staff," said Father Jon Chalmers, pastor of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. "We are so grateful for their inspired and committed work for our students, and we are so grateful for the trust of our families who entrust their young people to our school."

"Beautiful outcomes happen when faith and knowledge come together to shape the hearts and minds of children," Angstadt said. "At Prince of Peace Catholic School, education is about so much more than what students learn in the classroom; it is about who they become. What a blessing it is to be a part of this journey."

Prince of Peace will be formally recognized with the other inaugural recipients April 1 at the NCEA 2027 Convention and Expo in Indianapolis.

The school, a ministry of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, serves more than 485 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade on Preserve Parkway.

Prince of Peace Catholic School contributed to this report.