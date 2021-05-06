Prince of Peace church to hold blood drive to relieve dwindling supply

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media LifeSouth Blood Drive Pam Norman, a donor tech with LifeSouth, talks to Tiffany Oden as Oden donates blood at a blood drive held by LifeSouth at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Monday, March 30, 2020. UAB Medicine and hospitals across the state, and nation, are in dire need of blood donations. The blood drive is held at the church from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. this week. Donors have their body temperatures checked before entering the church, as the Birmingham area combats the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Erin Nelson

UAB Medicine and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers are hosting a blood drive at Prince of Peace Catholic Church next week to help relieve dwindling blood supplies.

The blood drive is scheduled May 10-14, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day. Donors can make appointments at www.donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip.

“Blood donation has been severely affected by COVID-19, and as we head into summer — traditionally a time when blood shortages are common — the situation may become critical if donations do not increase now,” said Dr. Marisa Marques, director of transfusion services at UAB Hospital. “Hospitals need suitable reserves for those patients who need a blood transfusion, such as those with cancer, sickle cell disease, undergoing emergency surgery, trauma victims or post-partum women, among others. We urge you to please consider donating blood at this time of need.”

Due to social distancing, many frequent or casual blood donors have curtailed their normal activities, including blood donation. However, donating blood can be done safely as blood collection agencies have implemented multiple strategies to reduce the risk of exposure to staff and donors, UAB officials said.

Donors of all blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. People who are at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. Donors will receive a recognition item and a cholesterol screening.

Donors can give blood up to six times a year, every eight weeks. The process takes about 45 minutes; the actual blood collection usually takes less than 20 minutes.

UAB is one of the largest users nationally of blood supplied by blood centers, the hospital said.

Prince of Peace Catholic Church is at 4600 Preserve Parkway in Hoover.