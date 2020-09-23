Preserve Parkway partial resurfacing set for October

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vehicles travel along Preserve Parkway past The Grove shopping center. The city of Hoover plans to repave a 2.1-mile stretch of the road between John Hawkins Parkway and the intersection of Preserve Parkway and Sulphur Springs Road near Prince of Peace Catholic Church, beginning in October.

The city of Hoover plans to spend about $500,000 to mill and resurface the four-lane section of Preserve Parkway. The work will take place between John Hawkins Parkway and Sulphur Springs Road near Prince of Peace Catholic Church.

Work on the 2.1 mile stretch of road is expected to begin in October and should take about 30 days to complete, City Engineer Chris Reeves said.

In other city news, the city is applying for a $39,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to pay for the installation of LED lights — a more energy-efficient type of lighting — at Hoover City Hall and the Hoover Police Department Operations Center on Lorna Road.

The cost to install LED lighting at City Hall is $27,290, and the cost to do so at the Police Operations Center is $21,200, for a total cost of $48,490, said Jim Wyatt, the city’s chief operations officer.

If the city gets the grant, it would cover 80 percent of the cost, or $38,792, leaving the city to pay $9,698, Wyatt said. The city should recoup that cost in savings on light bills in 4.8 years, he said.