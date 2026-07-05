Presentation explores evidence surrounding the Shroud of Turin

× Expand Photo courtesy of Church on the Bluff

Church on the Bluff will host "Material Witness," a presentation by Christian apologist and author Doug Powell examining the evidence surrounding the Shroud of Turin, on Saturday, July 11, at 2 p.m.

The free presentation will be held in the church sanctuary at 2211 McGwier Drive.

Powell will discuss the Shroud of Turin, a linen cloth that some believe served as the burial cloth of Jesus. His presentation will explore the artifact's scientific testing, historical record, artistic depictions and the ongoing debate surrounding radiocarbon dating that placed the cloth in the Middle Ages despite other evidence some researchers argue points to a first-century origin.

The program will also examine the Sudarium of Oviedo, a separate cloth referenced in John 20:7 that some scholars believe may have covered Jesus' head. Powell will discuss similarities between the two artifacts and what those connections could suggest about their authenticity.

As part of the presentation, attendees will be able to examine a full-size, museum-quality replica of the Shroud of Turin up close.

Powell holds a master's degree in Christian apologetics, a postgraduate certificate in Shroud Studies from the Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum in Rome and is pursuing doctoral research focused on the Shroud of Turin.