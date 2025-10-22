Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday, Oct. 25

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover Police Department

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and its partners this Saturday are giving people an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by disposing of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

There are two dropoff points for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in or near Hoover — one at Hoover City Hall at 100 Municipal Lane and the other at the Greystone YMCA at 5414 U.S. 280. Both locations will be accepting drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hoover police will be manning the dropoff point at Hoover City Hall. Only pills or patches will be accepted. The department cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps.

The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. People will be able to quickly and conveniently drive around Hoover City Hall and drop off their items without getting out of their vehicle, and officers will assist people, the department said.

This Saturday, there are at least 35 dropoff locations across Alabama.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a biannual event, usually conducted in the spring and fall. During the most recent Take Back Day in April, Alabamians removed more than 3,600 pounds of unneeded and expired medications from their homes – preventing potential misuse and protecting families, the Medical Association of the State of Alabama said in a news release.

“Old, unwanted or expired prescription drugs too often become a gateway to addiction or overdose,” said Dr. Mark LeQuire, president of the association. “Take Back Day is a safe, convenient and responsible way to permanently remove these drugs so they can never be misused or abused.”

Overdose deaths in Alabama declined by more than 30% between March 2024 and March 2025, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We’re encouraged by the decline in overdose deaths, but we can’t let up,” LeQuire said. “Every pill turned in is one less that can harm someone.”