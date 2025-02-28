Powerhouse partners: Realtors Hale and Turner dominate the Hoover market

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt (Left to right) Nancy Hale and Sarah Turner look through samples in a model house at the new Everlee development in Hoover, Alabama on Jan. 22, 2025.

It was a manager at Signature Homes who first had the vision that Nancy Hale and Sarah Turner would make a good team.

That vision proved to be true, as Hale and Turner have become a powerhouse real estate team in the Hoover market, with a combined sales total of $54.7 million from 101 units sold in 2024.

“We truly enjoy working with one another,” Turner said. “We didn’t know one another prior to opening our first neighborhood together, so we are grateful for the foresight that our manager had to see that we would make a strong team. We genuinely support each other and collaborate on everything. If you know Nancy, you know how incredible she is. She is one of the kindest, strongest and most intelligent women I have ever had the privilege of working with. We both share the same goal of providing genuine care and support for our homeowners.”

Hale got her real estate license in 2017 and joined Signature Homes in 2018, when she and Turner became partners.

Turner has been a Realtor for seven years but has worked in the industry for 15.

“I have a younger brother who insisted that I get my real estate license,” Hale said. “His determination to convince me to take the leap, combined with my interest in different markets in the Birmingham area and an interest in design trends, led me to this fabulous career. I am an RN, so transitioning to real estate came naturally to me even though they are vastly different in so many ways. Listening closely to my customers’ needs, helping them problem-solve through the buying process and being adaptable with their goals in mind are skills that I use frequently, and I think I developed that while caring for patients.”

Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt (Front to back) Nancy Hale and Sarah Turner in the Signature Homes model house at the new Everlee development in Hoover, Alabama on Jan. 22, 2025.

CAREER PATHS AND INSPIRATION

Turner first started at Signature Homes as a new home consultant, where she worked with guiding homeowners through the entire homebuilding experience.

This passion for helping homeowners inspired Turner to pursue her real estate license in 2018.

Turner’s career started in 2009, shortly after the economic downturn caused by the 2008 recession.

“While it was a tough time for many in the industry, Signature Homes was fortunate to have strong leadership,” Turner said. “Our owners, Dwight Sandlin and Jonathan Belcher, were able to plan ahead and position the company for the shifts that were taking place.”

Since both Turner and Hale started their careers in real estate, shifts in technology have helped their business “dramatically.”

“Along with advancements in smartphone technology and remote work technology like Zoom and Microsoft Teams that were crucial during the pandemic for us, social platforms have helped us,” Hale said. “It allows customers to know who we are and all that Signature Homes offers in our neighborhoods.”

Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt (Right to left) Nancy Hale and Sarah Turner celebrate a model house sale at the new Everlee development in Hoover, Alabama on Jan. 22, 2025.

ADVICE FOR NEW REALTORS

For those considering a career in real estate, Turner said she would encourage anyone to prioritize building strong relationships and to seek learning from others in the industry.

“Connect with agents you respect, don’t hesitate to ask questions, and find a mentor you trust,” Turner said. “The guidance and support I received from my mentor have been invaluable to my growth — not just as a Realtor, but also as an individual.”

Current trends in the market Hale and Turner are seeing include neighborhoods that are walkable and filled with exciting amenities and opportunities to connect with neighbors in meaningful ways.

“We are seeing a desire for new standards in design and functionality with an ability to work from home, create memories with loved ones and enjoy a relaxing space that supports an active and engaged lifestyle,” Hale said. “Signature Homes has an entire team of extraordinary people who work behind the scenes to create the vision that Jonathan and Dwight began years ago, and it is a privilege to be able to share it with customers.”

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt (Top to bottom) Nancy Hale and Sarah Turner look through a design booklet in a model house at the new Everlee development in Hoover, Alabama on Jan. 22, 2025.

HOOVER’S CHARM, GROWTH

Hale said Hoover is a true gem with modern charm and warm hospitality.

“It offers something for everyone — from the Hoover Library, the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, the Hoover Senior Center, community and public parks, as well as an outstanding school system,” Hale said. “We are close to all of the attractions that the greater Birmingham area offers, including museums, theaters and historical landmarks.”

While Turner and Hale admit there will always be challenges in the industry, they remain thankful that Hoover is a good location for all that the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area offers.

“A unique opportunity that we have is being an active adult community here in Primrose at Everlee,” Hale said. “It is a privilege to be a part of Signature Homes’ vision of providing a neighborhood where lifestyle is the focus of adults who thrive on engagement with neighbors, meaningful activities and opportunities that nurture and strengthen connection.”

Turner said Hoover is an affordable area compared to larger cities like Atlanta and Nashville.

“I meet people daily relocating from all over the country, and Hoover consistently checks off so many of their must-haves,” Turner said. “Hoover is one of the fastest-growing metro cities, offering a perfect blend of suburban charm while still being just a short drive from Birmingham.”

Turner said one of the reasons she loves being a Realtor is because it allows her to serve others and create

Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt (Front to back) Sarah Turner and Nancy Hale in the Signature Homes model house at the new Everlee development in Hoover, Alabama on Jan. 22, 2025.

meaningful value in their lives.

“When people make a move, it often marks a significant milestone — whether it is a growing family, downsizing and becoming empty nesters, starting a new job, or retiring to be closer to loved ones,” Turner said. “Every client has their own unique reason for making a change, and it is an honor to be part of their journey and navigate the new seasons of their lives.”

As Turner and Hale continue to work together as a team, they remain committed to promoting their companywide message of “build a life with us.”

“Anyone can visit a Signature community and see firsthand our beautiful homes, but we want to build the foundation of a true neighborhood with strong connections, a feeling of togetherness where neighbors look out for each other, celebrate important milestones and share life together,” Hale said. “Sarah and I both want to treat our customers as they want to be treated, and we are committed to that. Sarah is exceptional at caring for our customers, and we have a mutual respect and are each other’s biggest cheerleader.”