Poet laureates Ashley M. Jones and Salaam Green to share new works at Hoover library

The Hoover Public Library will host a Local Author Spotlight on Sunday, Feb. 8, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Plaza, featuring Alabama Poet Laureate Ashley M. Jones and Birmingham Poet Laureate Salaam Green.

Jones, author of “Lullaby for the Grieving,” and Green, author of “The Other Revival: Poems & Reckonings,” will share the stage to discuss their newest poetry collections, reflect on their experiences serving as poet laureates, and talk about their creative processes. Both poets are widely recognized for their contributions to Alabama’s literary and cultural community.

The program offers an opportunity for readers and poetry lovers to hear directly from the authors and engage with their work. Books will be available for purchase at the event.