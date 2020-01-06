Plunging for a cause

× 1 of 2 Expand Staff photo. The Polar Plunge is a fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Alabama and put on by the Pelham Police Department. × 2 of 2 Expand Pelham Polar Plunge info. Prev Next

Hundreds of people will again be jumping into the cold waters of the lake at Oak Mountain State Park for a good cause this month.

The 2020 Pelham Polar Plunge, a fundraiser for Special Olympics of Alabama put on by the Pelham Police Department, will be Saturday, Jan. 18, at 9 a.m.

While polar plunges take place all over the country, the event at OMSP has been one of only two in Alabama and is only one of two law enforcement agencies participating in the state that benefits the Special Olympics, along with the Pell City Police Department, who is hosting its inaugural Polar Plunge this year.

The event also gives attendees the chance to meet the athletes who will benefit from the funds raised.

Ainsley Allison, community relations coordinator for the Pelham Police Department, said this event is the culmination of several months of fundraising for the Special Olympics. All of the money raised goes directly to support athletes involved in the program through sports training and mentoring opportunities.

“The money supports athletes right here in our community,” she said. “There are more than 15,000 Special Olympic athletes across the state. We raise the majority of the money through corporate business sponsorships, and participants in the Polar Plunge also solicit donations from friends and family.”

Last year’s event drew more than 300 participants. Plungers swim out about 20 feet into the water before turning around and heading back to shore. They can go as many times as they want. Allison said most only go once, but last year someone went 10 times.

The Pelham Fire Department is also on hand with its engine and medics and the dive team is there to help if needed, including having a diver in the water throughout the event.

In addition to the Pelham Police Department, other law enforcement agencies from around the area have teams participate, including Hoover and Irondale. The Pelham fire chief and police chief and the majority of the department who is not on shift at the time will take part in the event.

“Most of the time officers take the plunge in their uniforms, while others participate in the costume contest,” Allison said.

After taking the plunge, participants immediately change clothes and can warm up by a bonfire and enjoy a warm beverage and doughnuts.

Plungers must be at least 12 years old to participate and anyone younger than 18 has to have a parent sign a safety waiver.

More than $20,000 was raised in 2019 and Allison said the goal this year is $30,000. For people who don’t want to physically participate, there is a donation option.

Advance registration is $35, and day of registration is $45. An additional $5 is required for entry into the costume contest. To register, visit pelhampd.com and click on “Community Relations.” It is open until 5 p.m. the day before the race.

“It’s a fun event that serves as a platform to raise awareness for the true purpose of what we’re raising money for, which is the inclusion of everyone in sports,” Allison said. “The Special Olympics athletes have to step out of their comfort zone a lot, especially in sports. If they can do it, anyone can do it.”