Pink Palace Casino Night raises $100,000 for breast cancer research

× Expand Photo courtesy of Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama Guests take part in casino games at the Pink Palace Casino Night fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama at the Soiree Event Gallery in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama raised more than $100,000 with its 2021 Pink Palace Casino Night fundraiser at the Soiree Event Gallery in Hoover Saturday, the organization said.

More than 300 people showed up for the 13th annual event.

“The Pink Palace Casino Night has always generated excitement and fostered incredible generosity, but our team and board were truly blown away this year by the support we saw for this event,” said Beth Bradner Davis, executive director of the foundation, in a news release. “Although we were forced to cancel last year due to the pandemic, it’s clear that the Pink Palace Casino Night and our mission of raising funds and awareness for breast cancer research has not lost any of its significance since then.”

Guests at the event took part in Vegas-style gaming, such as blackjack, poker, roulette, craps and slots, with winners being awarded specialty “money” to hand in for prizes or rewards. The event also featured a silent auction, including items like vacation getaways, dining packages, jewelry and home furnishings.

Kathy G. provided catering services, musical group II Da Maxx performed throughout the evening, and drinks were provided by AlaBev, Coca-Cola, United Johnson Brothers of Alabama and OneHope.

All proceeds from the event will be invested in research throughout the state through the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and their collaborative partners.

“This event is always great fun, but more importantly, it raises a significant amount of money for lifesaving breast cancer research,” said Laura Hinton, a breast cancer survivor and president of the foundation’s board of trustees. “On behalf of survivors like me, patients who are currently in treatment, and those we have lost — thank you for supporting breast cancer research.”