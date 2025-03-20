Pink Palace Casino Night in Hoover raises $130,000 for breast cancer research

× Expand Photo courtesy of Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama Women celebrate a win in a casino game at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama's Pink Palace Casino Night at the Soiree Event Gallery in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama’s recent Pink Palace Casino Night fundraiser at the Soiree Event Gallery in Hoover raised $130,000 to fund breast cancer research, the organization said.

More than 200 people, many of whom are breast cancer survivors, showed up for the event on March 1 and took part in Vegas-style casino games with “charity money,” bidding on 76 silent auction items and dancing to live music by the II Da Maxx band.

Casino games offered included blackjack, poker, roulette, craps and slots, and the silent auction included a Taylor Swift Eras Tour limited edition autographed electric guitar. Heavy hors d’oeuvres were provided by Kathy G. & Co.

Presented by the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB, Renasant Bank and Tameron Honda and Hyundai, Pink Palace Casino Night is one of the the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama’s largest fundraisers with all proceeds going to fund breast cancer research at institutes from Huntsville to Mobile, including recent grant awards to Birmingham’s O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB, Huntsville’s HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology and Mobile’s University of South Alabama Mitchell Cancer Institute.

“The success of this event for the 17th occurrence is a testament to the support of our community,” said Gloria Buie, chairwoman of the foundation’s board of directors. “The money raised will aid in funding breast cancer research and improving outcomes for those affected by the disease. We are grateful to each sponsor, donor and attendee who contributed to this event. The night is over, but our community will continue to make a difference together.”

Beth Davis, president and CEO of the foundation, said the foundation’s work remains important because it changes outcomes for the one in eight women and one in 726 men who will be diagnosed with this disease.

“Through our commitment and dedication, the BCRFA is making a real difference in the fight against breast cancer,” Davis said.

Over 17 years, Pink Palace Casino Night has raised $1.18 million, the organization said.