PHOTOS: Summer Splash

Photo by Erin Nelson.
Noah Ballard, 7, of Columbia, MD, plays in the water at the Hoover Splash Pad on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 while visiting family. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Caleb Ballard, 18-months, of Columbia, MD, looks up at his father, Milton, as they play in the water at the Hoover Splash Pad on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 while visiting family. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Nima Carter, 2, of McCalla, reaches out her hand as water flows from the ground as she plays at the Hoover Splash Pad on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Kate Fox, 5, runs through a butterfly tunnel of water as she plays at the Hoover Splash Pad on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
The Hoover Explore Playground and Splash Pad on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Wednesday afternoon, as temperatures reached the high 90's and the heat index surpassed 104-degrees, residents from around metro-Birmingham brought their children and grandchildren to the Hoover's Explore Playground and Splash Pad.
