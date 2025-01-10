PHOTOS: Snow day in Hoover

1 of 51
Photo courtesy of Jill Sutton Hickman
2 of 51
Photo courtesy of Sandy Gelmer
3 of 51
Photo courtesy of Alicia Wilbanks
4 of 51
Photo courtesy of Ashley Garrett Waid
5 of 51
Photo courtesy of Ashley Garrett Waid
6 of 51
Photo courtesy of Betty Richards Wilson
7 of 51
Photo courtesy of Betty Richards Wilson
8 of 51
Photo courtesy of Brittany Willard Smith
9 of 51
Photo courtesy of Carol Kootz Spence
10 of 51
Photo courtesy of Carol Myers Melton
11 of 51
Photo courtesy of Cyndi Bowers
12 of 51
Photo courtesy of David Clifford
13 of 51
Photo courtesy of David Clifford
14 of 51
Photo courtesy of Eileen Sites McCluney
15 of 51
Photo courtesy of Eileen Sites McCluney
16 of 51
Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Pate McRee
17 of 51
Photo courtesy of Galleria Woods Senior Living
18 of 51
Photo courtesy of Jason Steel
19 of 51
Photo courtesy of Jeannell L Ashely
20 of 51
Photo courtesy of Jennifer Logan
21 of 51
Photo courtesy of Karen Kirkland Miles
22 of 51
Photo courtesy of Karrie Murphy
23 of 51
Photo courtesy of Katie Murphy
24 of 51
Photo courtesy of Kelli Rae Smith
25 of 51
Photo courtesy of Kelly Sankey Bannister
26 of 51
Photo courtesy of Krimson Anne Revis
27 of 51
Photo courtesy of Krimson Anne Revis
28 of 51
Photo courtesy of Krimson Anne Revis
29 of 51
Photo courtesy of Krista Gradz
30 of 51
Photo courtesy of LauraLee Knight
31 of 51
Photo courtesy of LauraLee Knight
32 of 51
Photo courtesy of LauraLee Knight
33 of 51
Photo courtesy of Martha Spear Darden
34 of 51
Photo courtesy of Melinda Fiedler White
35 of 51
Photo courtesy of Natalie B. Fleming
36 of 51
Photo courtesy of Natalie Thompson Owens
37 of 51
Photo courtesy of Nicole Strokes
38 of 51
Photo courtesy of Rachel Stokes
39 of 51
Photo courtesy of Sarah Elizabth Elam
40 of 51
Photo courtesy of Summer Lusk
41 of 51
Photo courtesy of Summer Lusk
42 of 51
Photo courtesy of Theresa Prescott McKibben
43 of 51
Photo courtesy of Tracy True Dismukes
44 of 51
Photo courtesy of Victoria Montgomery Puckett
45 of 51
Photo courtesy of Wendy Johnson
46 of 51
47 of 51
Photo courtesy of Holston Ryan
48 of 51
Photo courtesy of Barbara Aldred
49 of 51
Photo courtesy of Jordan Phillips
50 of 51
Photo courtesy of Natalie Thompson Owens
51 of 51
Photo courtesy of Summer Lusk
It may be far from a winter wonderland, but it’s a rare snow day in central Alabama!
Hoover Sun readers shared their best snow day pictures on Facebook. Check them out in the gallery above.
Haven't sent us your snow day photos yet? Comment on the post on the Hoover Sun's Facebook page.