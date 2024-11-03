Photos: 2024 Moss Rock Festival

× 1 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Ceramics on display during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Ebenzer Swamp special exhibition during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT The stage at the Hoover Met during the Moss Rock Festival on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 4 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Kids play with chalk during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 5 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Clay flowers on display during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 6 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Artist booths during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 7 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Braided River Brewing at the Beer Garden during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 8 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Two ladies walk their dogs during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 9 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Ceramics on display during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 10 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Kids paint during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 11 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Moss Rock Preserve showcases natural species during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 12 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Bluff Park Elementary displays an art project during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 13 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Bluff Park Elementary displays art projects during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 14 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Patterned bags on display during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 15 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Trimtab Brewing at the Beer Garden during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 16 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Virginia Nelson shows off her work during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 17 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Ceramics on display during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 18 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Jeff Hughs displays his work during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 19 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Bee educational exhibit during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 20 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Beer Garden visitors during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 21 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Kids make crafts during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 22 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Artist booths during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 23 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Sue Ye shows off her art during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 24 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Kids play with chalk during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 25 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Artist booths during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 26 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Melody's Art shows off her artwork during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 27 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Kiki Molif shows off her art the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 28 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Artist booths during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 29 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Bastille Candles on display during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 30 of 30 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Shelter dogs look for new homes during the Moss Rock Festival at the Hoover Met on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Prev Next

The Moss Rock Festival brought local and national artists and vendors to share their gifts with the Hoover community on Nov. 2-3.

Guests of the festival could shop for items such as ceramics, candles, decorations or colorful bags. Festival organizers also provided plenty of opportunities for visitors to connect with nature. A bee hive display offered an inside view into the creation of honey. Around the corner, nature experts answered questions about bird species and wildlife in the local parks. While adults enjoyed the beer garden and live music, children engaged in hands-on activities and crafts.

The special exhibition this year featured six printmakers and artists from the University of Montevallo who explored the natural beauty of Ebenezer Swamp in Alabaster.

"Collectively, their work investigates and celebrates the exceptional biodiversity, natural beauty and educational and recreational uses of Ebenezer Swamp," festival organizers stated on the Moss Rock Festival website.