PHOTOS: Hammies in Hoover

Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hammies in Hoover
Thomas Pawlik, 3, John David Burleson, 4, and Abigail White, 5, take off from the start line as they race in the Little Hammies in Hoover, ages 5 and under, at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hammies in Hoover
Thomas Pawlik, 3, takes off from the start line as he races in the Little Hammies in Hoover, ages 5 and under, at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hammies in Hoover
John David Burleson, 4, takes off from the start line as he races in the Little Hammies in Hoover, ages 5 and under, at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hammies in Hoover
John David Burleson, 4, comes around the curve towards the finish line as he races in the Little Hammies in Hoover, ages 5 and under, at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hammies in Hoover
Girls and boys make their way through the first lap as they race in the Little Hammies in Hoover, ages 6 to 9, at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hammies in Hoover
Girls and boys make their way through the first lap as they race in the Little Hammies in Hoover, ages 6 to 9, at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hammies in Hoover
Girls and boys make their way through the first lap as they race in the Little Hammies in Hoover, ages 6 to 9, at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hammies in Hoover
Girls and boys make their way through the first lap as they race in the Little Hammies in Hoover, ages 6 to 9, at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hammies in Hoover
Girls and boys take off from the start line as they race in the Little Hammies in Hoover, ages 6 to 9, at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hammies in Hoover
Parents and siblings cheer on racers as they make their way through the second lap as they race in the Little Hammies in Hoover, ages 6 to 9, at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hammies in Hoover
Parents and siblings cheer on racers as they make their way through the second lap as they race in the Little Hammies in Hoover, ages 6 to 9, at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hammies in Hoover
Abigail White, 5, take off from the start line as they race in the Little Hammies in Hoover, ages 5 and under, at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hammies in Hoover
Girls and boys make their way through the first lap as they race in the Little Hammies in Hoover, ages 6 to 9, at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hammies in Hoover
Thomas Pawlik, 3, comes around the curve towards the finish line as he races in the Little Hammies in Hoover, ages 5 and under, at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hammies in Hoover
Racers take off from the start line as they compete in the inaugural Hammies in Hoover mountain bike race held at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hammies in Hoover
Racers take off from the start line as they compete in the inaugural Hammies in Hoover mountain bike race held at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hammies in Hoover
Racers come around the first turn as they compete in the inaugural Hammies in Hoover mountain bike race held at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hammies in Hoover
Friends and family cheer as racers come around the first turn as they compete in the inaugural Hammies in Hoover mountain bike race held at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hammies in Hoover
Racers come around the first turn as they compete in the inaugural Hammies in Hoover mountain bike race held at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hammies in Hoover
Racers push through as they ride up a hill on Flemming Parkway as they compete in the inaugural Hammies in Hoover mountain bike race held at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hammies in Hoover
Racers ride through the trails as they compete in the inaugural Hammies in Hoover mountain bike race held at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hammies in Hoover
Anna Hamel, of Vestavia Hills, sits in the grass with Piper, a 1-year-old black Labrador, as they watch for friends racing in the inaugural Hammies in Hoover mountain bike race held at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hammies in Hoover
Racers push through as they ride up a hill on Flemming Parkway as they compete in the inaugural Hammies in Hoover mountain bike race held at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hammies in Hoover
The inaugural Hammies in Hoover mountain bike race and trail run was held at the Hoover Met Complex on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hammies in Hoover
Racers push through as they ride up a hill on Flemming Parkway as they compete in the inaugural Hammies in Hoover mountain bike race held at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
The inaugural Hammies in Hoover was held Sunday, Nov. 15 at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.
The event hosted a trail run and a mountain bike race. Just over 150 people, ages 3 and up, participated in the mountain bike race.
