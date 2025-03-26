Petco Love donation funds 16 new outdoor play areas at Shelby Humane

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby Humane Sixteen ew outdoor play areas at Shelby Humane's facility in Columbiana were funded by a $35,000 grant from the Petco Love nonprofit.

The Petco Love nonprofit that is connected to the Petco stores in The Grove in Hoover and Brook Highland Plaza in Birmingham recently gave a $35,000 donation to Shelby Humane that allowed for the construction of 16 new outdoor play yards at Shelby Humane's facility in Columbiana.

“For several years, we’ve dreamed of having more space for the dogs to get outside and play in groups,” said Saundra Ivey, executive director of Shelby Humane. “We had a few playfields, but not nearly enough for the number of dogs we have on site. We could not have realized our dream without the support of this Petco Love investment which paid for the entire addition, and we will be forever grateful.”

Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love, said the nonprofit’s investment in Shelby Humane is part of more than $12 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of Petco Love’s commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized.

“Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us,” Kogut said.

Petco Love also launched Petco Love Lost, a free national lost and found database that uses patented photo-matching technology to simplify the search for lost pets.

Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested nearly $400 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts, and Petco Love has partnered with more than 4,000 local organizations in North America to help find loving homes for pets, with more than 6.9 million pets adopted, the organization said.

In 2024, Shelby Humane took in 6,065 pets, sheltered 4,526 and adopted or returned home 3,537.

For more information about Shelby Humane, visit shelbyhumane.org. Learn more about Petco Love at petcolove.org.