Peking Acrobats to showcase gravity-defying feats at Hoover Library Theatre

× Expand Submitted The Peking Acrobats

The Peking Acrobats will take the stage at the Hoover Library Theatre on April 15-16 at 7 p.m. as part of the venue’s 2025-26 season.

Rooted in ancient Chinese tradition, the performance features a mix of balancing acts, trick cycling, precision tumbling, juggling and somersaulting, all set to live music played on traditional Chinese instruments. Each generation of performers adds new elements to the show, combining time-honored techniques with modern technology.

Known for appearances on national television and praised for pushing the limits of human ability, the troupe delivers a visually dynamic performance that blends cultural artistry with high-energy entertainment.

Tickets are $40. For more information, visit thelibrarytheatre.com.