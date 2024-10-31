Paul and Regina Young's life-sized Pirate Halloween Paradise

× The Young's Halloween House

To say Paul and Regina Young decorated for Halloween would be an understatement. Rather, it is as if their house became Halloween.

Four years ago, the couple's friends passed over the torch of extreme house decorating. It had been a long-running tradition in their friend group to host a Halloween party at one of their houses. While the couple was isolated during the peak of COVID-19, they formulated spooky decoration ideas, perhaps only achievable in a regular person's wildest dreams.

Paul and Regina Young, Bluff Park residents, on the front porch as they begin to build a pirate themed attraction for their front yard on Halloween, on September 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

From that year on, they created new themes and interactive displays for trick-or-treaters to enjoy. Whether Regina Young concocted an idea for a Cowboys vs. Aliens set with a moving water tower, a Jaws-themed shark fest, or a moving mine train, Paul Young rose to the challenge.

In September, the Youngs started building one of their most daunting designs yet: a full-sized pirate ship.

The building process of the Young's Pirate Ship starting in September 2024. Submitted photos. Paul and Regina Young's House in Blufff Park transforms into a pirate ship for Halloween of 2024. Photos submitted and by Savannah Schmidt

After the Hoover Sun's article on their house of wonders, the couple raised the bar in anticipation of even more guests than in past years.

"I made about 400 bags of candy this year," Regina Young said. "The extras will be given out to children at polling locations on election day."

"I hardly slept last night," Paul Young laughed.

After nearly twp months of labor, the pirate ship in Bluff Park set sail on Oct. 31, 2024.

As eager children and adults wandered to the Young house on Halloween night, they enjoyed the pirate ship set up in the front and a multi-themed trail around the back.

Experience the remarkable work of the Youngs with this exclusive photo gallery: