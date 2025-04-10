2025 Patton Creek Art Festival set for this weekend, April 11-12

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Linda Graf of Hoover, Alabama, checks out jewelry by Hoover artist Toby Klein at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

The Central Alabama Artist Guild is having its 2025 Patton Creek Art Festival this weekend in the Patton Creek shopping center.

The art show is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 11-12, inside the former Christmas Tree Shop between Dick’s Sporting Goods and World Market.

Forty-five artists are scheduled to be part of the show this year, including pottery, sculptures, jewelry, silversmiths, painters, glass artists and woodworkers, said Jinger Glasgow, president of the Central Alabama Artist Guild.

The show will include gourd making demonstrations and food trucks outside in the parking lot, Glasgow said.

This will be the second year in a row the show has been held indoors after being outside at Patton Creek the previous years. Organizers said they were pleased to be able to get the show inside so they wouldn’t have to worry about weather and bugs, and artists could leave their merchandise in place overnight now that the show has been expanded to be a two-day show.

Admission to the show at 4391 Creekside Ave. is free.