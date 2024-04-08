Patton Creek Art Festival to move indoors, last two days for 2024

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Patton_Creek_Art_Festival15 Shauna Schiwitz of the Heatherwood area in Shelby County, at left, and Sally Elliott of the Riverchase community, check out the creations of Jinger Glasgow at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

The Central Alabama Artist Guild is moving this year’s Patton Creek Art Festival indoors and spreading the festival out over two days.

This year, the art show will be held in the former Christmas Tree Shop at 4391 Creekside Ave. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 14.

About 75 artists are expected for this juried art show, including painters, jewelers, woodworkers and stained glass artists, said Jinger Glasgow, president of the Central Alabama Artist Guild. “We’ve got some fine artists coming in,” Glasgow said.

The show has always been held outdoors since it moved to Patton Creek in 2020, but “last year was horrible. It was cold and it was wet,” Glasgow said. “We decided we’ve got to go indoors.”

There also will be an art competition for Hoover elementary, middle and high school students, and goods for sale by Ady’s Army, a nonprofit that supports people and families affected by autism, Glasgow said.