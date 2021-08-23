Patriot Shootout set for Sept. 19-20 in Greystone

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Gary Nelson of the Hendrick Chevrolet team tees off on hole No. 1 at the 2020 Patriot Shootout of Alabama golf tournament for the Folds of Honor Foundation at the Greystone Golf and Country Club.

The Folds of Honor Foundation plans to hold its 2021 Patriot Shootout of Alabama golf tournament and dinner at the Greystone Golf and Country Club Sept. 19-20.

The event is a fundraiser for the national organization, which provides education scholarships to spouses and children of U.S. military service members who died or were disabled while serving in the military.

The dinner will take place Sunday, Sept. 19, with a reception at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. It will be a tribute to the late Elmer Harris, who served as chairman and CEO for Alabama Power from 1989 to 2002 and served more than 39 years with the Alabama Air National Guard, achieving the rank of colonel.

Harris formed the Alabama Power Co. Foundation and was instrumental in the creation of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama. He also served as an honorary consul general to Japan for the state of Alabama and was given a prestigious award by the emperor of Japan, according to his obituary. His wife, Glenda, is scheduled to be at the Folds of Honor Foundation dinner.

The golf tournament is set for Monday, with registration at 9:30 a.m. and golf starting at 11 a.m.

2021 Patriot Shootout of Alabama

WHERE: Greystone Golf and Country Club

WHEN: Sept. 19-20

COST: $500/person; $2,000/team of four

WEB: patriotshootoutal.com

The cost to participate in the dinner and tournament is $500 per person or $2,000 for a team of four. A veteran is invited to play for free with each team.

Last year’s golf tournament drew 72 players, and the event raised $30,000, enough to fund six $5,000 scholarships for Alabamians, said Russell Redford, chairman of the tournament. The goal this year is to raise $50,000, he said.

In the 2020-21 academic year, the Folds of Honor Foundation awarded 179 Alabamians scholarships totaling $888,715.

Since 2007, the Folds of Honor Foundation has awarded more than 29,000 scholarships totaling more than $145 million to recipients in all 50 states, he said.

To register for the Patriot Shootout of Alabama or for more information, call Redford at 205-790-1172 or email redfordgolf@me.com.