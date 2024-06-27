Parks and Recreation Department to hold Star Lake Park Day this Friday

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201006_Star_Lake A couple walks on the sidewalk around Star Lake in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

The Hoover Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the public to Star Lake Park Day this Friday, June 28.

People are invited to join the parks and recreation staff between noon and 2 p.m. as they walk around the lake at 3167 Star Lake Drive and enjoy the beauty of the park.

The 5-acre park, next to the Hoover Country Club golf course in the Green Valley community, includes a 4-acre lake, picnic area and walking trail around the lake. Walkers must walk 2½ laps to walk a mile.

In case of rain Friday, the city’s parks and recreation staff are inviting people to the Hoover Recreation Center gym for pop-up games.