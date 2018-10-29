Parent University to cover drug trends, phone & social media use Tuesday night



Parents who want to know the latest drug trends for teens, and want tips for dealing with their kids’ social media, phone and video game habits, have an opportunity to get help on Tuesday night at the Hoover Public Library.

Bradford Health Services, Compact 2020 and the Hoover City Schools Foundation are partnering together to offer a free Parent University class at 5:30 p.m. at the library.

Topics include current drug trends, recognizing signs and symptoms of substance use, how to set device and social media restrictions, the dangers of enabling and Juuling health risks.

