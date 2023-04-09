Owens House to Host Rhythm & Brews on April 15

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Owen’s House is the Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center in Columbiana on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center, also known as Owens House, is set to host its fundraising event — Rhythm & Brews — on Saturday, April 15.

Rhythm & Brews is a free event that will take place at Siluria Brewing Co. in Alabaster from 2 to 7 p.m. The afternoon will feature food, drinks, live music, a silent auction and more.

Owens House is celebrating its 30th year of protecting children and equipping the Shelby County community to support and serve as advocates for child abuse victims. The center conducts over more than forensic interviews of child abuse victims a year, with two-thirds of those cases being child sexual abuse. The team also provides school prevention programs, trauma informed therapy, adult abuse education and family advocacy throughout the judicial process at no cost to the victims or their families.

Money raised from Rhythm & Brews directly funds these services. For more information about this event or to sponsor, call Laurel at 205-669-3333 or email laurelt@owenshouse.org.

— Submitted by Laurel Teel, executive cirector of Owens House