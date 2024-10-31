2024 Out of the Darkness Walk to be held Sunday at Veterans Park

× Expand File photo The 2017 Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk at Heardmont Park brought out hundreds of families and survivors of suicide that advocated for suicide prevention and walked to remember those in their lives that they have lost.

On Sunday at 1 p.m., the Out of the Darkness Walk will be Veterans Park at 4800 Valleydale Road Registration begins at 1 p.m., and the walk itself begins at 2:30 p.m.

The annual walk, held by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, benefits efforts in suicide prevention and assists families who have lost a loved one to suicide. There is no fee or fundraising minimum, but participants are encouraged to share fundraising links to raise as much money as possible.

For questions, contact Meesha Emmett at 205-778-8284 or by email at memmett@afsp.org.