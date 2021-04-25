Organizers surprised with strong turnout for 2021 Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil

× 1 of 30 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Hope_for_Autumn_Crawfish_Boil21 Jennifer McIntire eats crawfish at the 14th annual Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 2 of 30 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Hope_for_Autumn_Crawfish_Boil1 A volunteer holds up one of the T-shirts for the 14th annual Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 3 of 30 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Hope_for_Autumn_Crawfish_Boil8 The OPOV Band entertains at the 14th annual Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 4 of 30 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Hope_for_Autumn_Crawfish_Boil5 Volunteers prepare crawfish boil plates at the 14th annual Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 5 of 30 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Hope_for_Autumn_Crawfish_Boil11 A crowd watches the OPOV Band perform at the 14th annual Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 6 of 30 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Hope_for_Autumn_Crawfish_Boil26 Friends pose for a photo at the 14th annual Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 7 of 30 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Hope_for_Autumn_Crawfish_Boil19 Janet Turner and her daughter, Sarah Turner were among attendees at the 14th annual Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 8 of 30 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Hope_for_Autumn_Crawfish_Boil13 Lynn Anderson and Guy Martorana watch the OPOV Band perform at the 14th annual Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 9 of 30 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Hope_for_Autumn_Crawfish_Boil27 Kids play at the 14th annual Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 10 of 30 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Hope_for_Autumn_Crawfish_Boil12 A crowd watches the OPOV Band perform at the 14th annual Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 11 of 30 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Hope_for_Autumn_Crawfish_Boil4 Donna and Jay West eat at the 14th annual Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. × 12 of 30 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210425_Hope_for_Autumn_Crawfish_Boil18 A group of friends talks and listens to the OPOV Band at the 14th annual Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge community in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Organizers of the 14th annual Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil in Ross Bridge said they were very pleased with turnout for the event Sunday afternoon.

As the event was winding down, Amanda Knerr, executive director for the Hope for Autumn Foundation, said that if they didn’t break the record for attendance, they at least came close to it.

Close to 2,000 people came out two years ago for the crawfish boil, which raises money to support families battling childhood cancer and to fund childhood cancer research.

The final amount raised with this year’s boil probably won’t be available til later this week, but Knerr said she knows the foundation broke its record for sponsorships this year, with $86,000 in sponsorships.

“I think it was a huge success,” Knerr said. “We were very worried about changing the date from Saturday to Sunday (due to inclement weather that was expected Saturday), but obviously it worked out. I think people were ready to get out and enjoy the weather and support a great cause.”

Organizers expected this year’s crawfish boil would draw fewer people because some people are still concerned about the spread of COVID-19 and took a gamble when they chose this weekend, but it paid off, Knerr said.“We hit it right at the perfect time,” with vaccination rates going up and the mask mandate being lifted,” she said. “Everybody’s ready to have some normalcy.”

Last year’s Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil shifted into a drive-through event due to COVID-19 and raised only about $45,000, most from sponsorships, Knerr said. That paled in comparison to the almost $200,000 raised in 2019, she said.

Some people were hesitant to have a full live event this year, but the board of directors determined they had to take a gamble for the sake of the families the group serves, Knerr said. They didn’t move forward with it just because people like to party, Knerr said.

“There’s a real reason to have this,” she said. “We’re committed to help those families, and this is our biggest event.”

Organizers ordered 4,000 pounds of crawfish for this year’s boil, which was coordinated by Louisiana native John Hein, Knerr said. There also were hamburgers, hotdogs, chips and Pepsi drink products available.

Two bands provided live music. The Tuckahoe Travelers played from noon to 3 p.m., and the OPOV band was on stage from 3 to 6 p.m. Other activities included bounce houses, balloon animals, face painting and a kids’ DJ dance party.

Terry and Joy Wang, who live in Inverness, said this was their first year to come to the Hope for Autumn Crawfish Boil. They came after being invited by friends who have attended for several years and brought their two daughters, ages 6 and 8, and it was better than they expected, they said.

“We loved it,” Joy Wang said. “The food is great.”

The environment was laid back and family-friendly, and the weather was great, too, Terry Wang said. “Can’t beat it.”