Open mic night invites community to share poetry at Hoover library

× Expand Image courtesy of Magic City Poetry Festival

Hoover Public Library will host Poetry Matters Open Mic on Tuesday, April 7, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the library.

Part of the Magic City Poetry Festival, the event invites participants to read original poetry or recite favorite works while celebrating the art of verse.

The program marks the festival’s third year and is open to both performers and audience members.

Performer registration is required, but attendance is free and open to the public.

Check out the month-long festival agenda at magiccitypoetryfestival.org.