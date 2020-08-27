Open houses: 08-30-20

566 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#879267

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$819,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4430 Heritage Park Drive

Hoover

MLS#890946

5 Beds / 4 Baths

$799,900

Melissa Wise, RealtySouth, 205-520-3878

450 Founders Park Drive

Hoover

MLS# 892741

5 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$795,000

Sherri Williams, ARC Realty - Vestavia, 205-979-3055

4454 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS#845986

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$784,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4663 Mcgill Court

Hoover

MLS# 888161

5 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$609,000

Lacy Orazine, ARC Realty, Vestavia, 205-969-8910

918 Spyglass Circle

Hoover

MLS#892311

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$449,900

Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316

1645 Moss Rock Road

Hoover

MLS# 888843

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$400,000

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

3329 Winchester Road

Hoover

MLS# 892533

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$329,900

Carrie Richardson, ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

2509 Christie Circle

Birmingham

MLS# 889363

4 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$264,900

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

5457 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867812

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$244,523

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116

5460 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867813

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$239,523

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116

