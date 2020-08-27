Open houses: 08-30-20

566 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS#879267
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$819,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4430 Heritage Park Drive
Hoover
MLS#890946
5 Beds / 4 Baths
$799,900
Melissa Wise, RealtySouth, 205-520-3878
450 Founders Park Drive
Hoover
MLS# 892741
5 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$795,000
Sherri Williams, ARC Realty - Vestavia, 205-979-3055
4454 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS#845986
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$784,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4663 Mcgill Court
Hoover
MLS# 888161
5 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$609,000
Lacy Orazine, ARC Realty, Vestavia, 205-969-8910
918 Spyglass Circle
Hoover
MLS#892311
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$449,900
Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316
1645 Moss Rock Road
Hoover
MLS# 888843
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$400,000
ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912
3329 Winchester Road
Hoover
MLS# 892533
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$329,900
Carrie Richardson, ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912
2509 Christie Circle
Birmingham
MLS# 889363
4 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$264,900
ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912
5457 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#867812
4 Beds / 2 Baths
$244,523
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116
5460 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#867813
4 Beds / 2 Baths
$239,523
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116