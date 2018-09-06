Open house: 9-09-18

by

2209 Lynnchester Cir.,

Hoover, AL 

MLS #826926

5 BR 2 BA

Listing agent: Christina Lowry James

Hosted by: Anne Banks

748 Scout Creek Trl

Hoover

MLS# 822951

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$649,000

Jana Hanna, RealtySouth, 205-835-6188

1520 Scout Ridge Dr

Hoover

MLS# 820681

5 beds, 3.5 baths

$599,500

Joyce Watson, RealtySouth, 205-706-4875

662 Restoration Dr

Hoover

MLS# 817632

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$539,000

Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455

Katie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-365-1470

2404 Montauk Rd

Hoover

MLS# 824939

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$450,000

Jana Woodruff, RealtySouth, 205-601-9054

4925 Crystal Cir

Hoover

MLS# 826985

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$420,000

Shelly Terry, RealtySouth, 205-482-7676

2331 Arbor Glenn Dr

Hoover

MLS# 827471

3 beds, 2.5 baths

$325,000

George Ash, RealtySouth, 205-910-4173

825 Tulip Poplar Dr

Hoover

MLS# 825585

5 beds, 3.5 baths

$315,000

Patricia Morgan, RealtySouth, 205-531-8157

725 Whippoorwill Dr

Hoover

MLS# 822990

4 beds, 3 baths

$305,000

Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446

1146 Riverchase Pkwy

Hoover

MLS# 825201

4 beds, 3 baths

$279,900

Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446

427 Heatherwood Forest Cir

Hoover

MLS# 826608

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$479,000

Bo Hale, RealtySouth, 205-613-2415

5412 Crossings Lake Circle

Hoover/ Caldwell Crossing - Sanctuary

MLS#825096  $449,900

4 Bedrooms

4.5 Baths

Kelly Vinson – ARC

205-913-5038

Open 1-3 pm:

3421 Loch Ridge Trail

Hoover

MLS #822128   $219,900

4 Bedroom / 3 Bath

Kristin Slaughter, LAH-Hoover

205.767.6228

1076 Beaumont Avenue

Inverness / Hoover

MLS# 827374  $419,900

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths

Sherry Frye (205)266-6684

Hilary Cleveland (205)396-8432

RE/MAX Southern Homes

