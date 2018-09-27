Open house: 9-30-18

4451 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 809873

5 beds, 5.5 baths

$845,000

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4475 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 814781

5 beds, 4 baths

$789,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$649,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

622 Renaissance Dr

Hoover

MLS# 829620

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$579,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

8122 Castlehill Rd

Hoover

MLS# 829780

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$487,500

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

340 Greystone Glen Cir

Hoover

MLS# 826364

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$469,000

Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316

808 Heatherwood Cir

Hoover

MLS# 814593

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$399,000

Catherine Kalariotes, RealtySouth, 205-999-1490

328 Turnberry Rd

Hoover

MLS# 811291

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$399,000

Conrad Howell, RealtySouth, 205-522-1586

Beth Howell, RealtySouth, 205-522-7497

1804 Lemon Mint Cir

Hoover

MLS# 824698

5 beds, 3.5 baths

$389,900

Susie Helton, RealtySouth, 205-903-3686

3013 Piper Way

Hoover

MLS# 829259

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$352,500

Scott Ford, RealtySouth, 205-531-1965

3766 Abbeyglen Way

Hoover

MLS# 829401

3 beds, 2 baths

$288,500

Shelly Terry, RealtySouth, 205-482-7676

953 Shady Brook Circle

Hoover

MLS #829744   $229,900

3 Bedroom / 2 Bath

Jessica Daviston, LAH-Homewood

 205.475.2008

2112 Crossridge Lane,

Hoover - Riverchase

MLS #828841    $259,900

4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath

Izzie Moseley, LAH-Homewood

 205.332.4204

