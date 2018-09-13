Open house: 9-16-18

by

662 Restoration Dr

Hoover

MLS# 817632

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$539,000

Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455

Katie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-365-1470

4475 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 814781

5 beds, 4 baths

$789,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

1447 Alford Avenue

Hoover

MLS #810334   $265,000

5 Bedroom / 3 Bath

Jennifer Ropa, LAH-Homewood

205.475.5439

Open 1-3 pm

3325 Winchester Rd.,

Hoover

MLS # 828718

$345,900

Open House 09-16-2018, 2 - 4pm

4 Bedroom, 3 Bath

Hosted by Dave Taylor, 205-704-0116

Patti Schreiner listing, 205-222-5651

4451 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS#  809873

5 beds, 5.5 baths

$845,000

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$649,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4492 Tuckahoe Ln

Hoover

MLS# 821621

5 beds, 3 baths

$425,000

Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316

2114 Baneberry Ln

Hoover

MLS# 825555

5 beds, 3.5 baths

$384,900

Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446

5205 Sapphire Cove

Hoover

MLS# 825461

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$350,000

Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

2112 Crossridge Lane

Riverchase

Coming Soon!!!   $259,900

4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath

Annalee Bright, LAH-Homewood

205.552.9111

