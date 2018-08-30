Open house: 9-02-18

4451 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 809873
5 beds, 5.5 baths
$849,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
4475 Village Green Way
MLS# 814781
5 beds, 4 baths
$809,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
4446 Village Green Way
MLS# 802009
4 beds, 3 baths
$649,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
4925 Crystal Cir
MLS# 826985
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$420,000
Shelly Terry, RealtySouth, 205-482-7676
3657 Haven View Circle
Hoover
MLS #827464 $112,000
2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath
Ginny Powell, LAH-Homewood
205.253.1900