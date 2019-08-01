Open house: 8-4-19

2319 Spring Iris Drive

Hoover

MLS# 855963

4 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms

$279,900

Christina Lowry James 205-965-6583

2515 Montauk Road

Ross Bridge

MLS # 853113

6 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms

$549,900

Patti Schreiner, 205-222-5651

1548 Bridgewater Lane

Hoover 

MLS # 854432

4 Bedrooms 3 bathrooms

$373,900

Dave Taylor hosting, 205-704-0116

Patti Schreiner listing, 205-222-5651

1744 Napier Drive 

Hoover

MLS#:855559

3 bedrooms/ 3 baths

$176,000

Jerry Brown 205-413-9754

5020 Shandwick Circle

Hoover

MLS# 816333

5 beds, 4 full & 3 half baths

$1,250,000

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

4475 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 814781

5 beds, 4 baths

$749,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

542 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS# 850052

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$699,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

7007 Montrose Road

Hoover

MLS# 844367

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$689,000

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

4347 Village Green Circle

Hoover

MLS# 832879

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$681,865

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$599,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

8198 Castlehill Road

Hoover

MLS# 856711

6 beds, 6 full & 2 half baths

$595,000

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

5468 Scout Creek Drive

Hoover

MLS# 856042

4 beds, 4.5 baths

$480,000

Meg McCarthy, RealtySouth, 205-234-2810

2310 Freestone Ridge Cove

Hoover

MLS# 851590

5 beds, 3.5 baths

$458,000

Gina Musser, RealtySouth, 717-814-2170

5322 Park Side Circle

Hoover

MLS# 856608

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$359,900

Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316

6221 Black Creek Loop North

Hoover

MLS# 855293

5 beds, 3 baths

$325,000

Jason Dailey, RealtySouth, 205-600-8682

