Open house: 8-4-19

2319 Spring Iris Drive
Hoover
MLS# 855963
4 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms
$279,900
Christina Lowry James 205-965-6583
2515 Montauk Road
Ross Bridge
MLS # 853113
6 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms
$549,900
Patti Schreiner, 205-222-5651
1548 Bridgewater Lane
Hoover
MLS # 854432
4 Bedrooms 3 bathrooms
$373,900
Dave Taylor hosting, 205-704-0116
Patti Schreiner listing, 205-222-5651
1744 Napier Drive
Hoover
MLS#:855559
3 bedrooms/ 3 baths
$176,000
Jerry Brown 205-413-9754
5020 Shandwick Circle
Hoover
MLS# 816333
5 beds, 4 full & 3 half baths
$1,250,000
Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000
4475 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 814781
5 beds, 4 baths
$749,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
542 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS# 850052
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$699,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
7007 Montrose Road
Hoover
MLS# 844367
5 beds, 4.5 baths
$689,000
Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000
4347 Village Green Circle
Hoover
MLS# 832879
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$681,865
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4446 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 802009
4 beds, 3 baths
$599,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
8198 Castlehill Road
Hoover
MLS# 856711
6 beds, 6 full & 2 half baths
$595,000
Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000
5468 Scout Creek Drive
Hoover
MLS# 856042
4 beds, 4.5 baths
$480,000
Meg McCarthy, RealtySouth, 205-234-2810
2310 Freestone Ridge Cove
Hoover
MLS# 851590
5 beds, 3.5 baths
$458,000
Gina Musser, RealtySouth, 717-814-2170
5322 Park Side Circle
Hoover
MLS# 856608
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$359,900
Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316
6221 Black Creek Loop North
Hoover
MLS# 855293
5 beds, 3 baths
$325,000
Jason Dailey, RealtySouth, 205-600-8682