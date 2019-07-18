Open house: 7-21-19

5131 Park Side Circle

Hoover

MLS#852033

$358,000

4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms

Christina Lowry James 205-965-6583

Hosted by Anne Banks 205-873-1235

Saturday 2 to 4

2319 Spring Iris Drive

Hoover

MLS#855963

$448,000

4 Bedrooms, 3 full and 2 half Bathrooms

Christina Lowry James 205-965-6583

1057 South Hampton Place

Hoover

$349,900

MLS#:854572

4 bedrooms/ 3 baths

Jena Standard 205-566-1371

1744 Napier Drive

Hoover

$276,000

MLS#:855559

3 bedrooms/ 3 baths

Jerry Brown 205-413-9754

5020 Shandwick Circle

Hoover

MLS# 816333

5 beds, 4 full & 3 half baths

$1,250,000

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

2001 Lakeside Lane

Hoover

MLS# 849608

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$835,000

Patricia Morgan, RealtySouth, 205-531-8157

1723 Lake Hardwood Drive

Hoover

MLS# 850190

6 beds, 5.5 baths

$769,000

Deborah Wiggins, RealtySouth, 205-960-9178

4475 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 814781

5 beds, 4 baths

$749,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

542 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS# 850052

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$729,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4347 Village Green Circle

Hoover

MLS# 832879

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$681,865

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$599,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4007 High Court Road

Hoover

MLS# 849809

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$569,000

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

5468 Scout Creek Drive

Hoover

MLS# 856042

4 beds, 4.5 baths

$480,000

Meg McCarthy, RealtySouth, 205-234-2810

1670 Lake Cyrus Club Drive

Hoover

MLS# 851059

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$429,900

Frankie Gettings, RealtySouth, 205-765-9443

861 Shades Crest Road

Hoover

MLS# 856018

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$409,000

Mary Reed Durkin, RealtySouth, 205-835-7465

3163 Crossings Drive

Hoover

MLS# 854880

3 beds, 2 baths

$369,000

Beth Howell, RealtySouth, 205-522-7497

Conrad Howell, RealtySouth, 205-522-1586

3236 Burning Tree Drive

Hoover

MLS# 846434

5 beds, 3 baths

$350,000

Lisa Holmes, RealtySouth, 205-527-3615

3876 James Hill Circle

Hoover

MLS# 845599

4 beds, 2.5 baths

$345,000

Jason Dailey, RealtySouth, 205-600-8682

732 Whippoorwill Drive

Hoover

MLS# 853129

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$315,000

Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446

